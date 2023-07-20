Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: July 20, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 2, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Estate of Henrietta Roberts to Jane Roberts & Gina Kraus, 22 Manhanset Road (700-8-2-35) (R) $400,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• William Mango Family Trust to Markan LLC, 84 Crystal Drive (600-67-2-16.034) (R) $750,000

• James & Christine McGrady to Alex Rengifo & Nora Alvarado, 121 Edgar Avenue (600-85-3-77.003) (R) $625,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Robert & Debra Quaranto to Bernadette Servidio Family Trust, 40 Palane South (600-40-2-12.025) (R) $731,500

• Ari Leshans to Michael & Teresa Hughes, 356 Oakleigh Avenue Unit 16 (600-40.01-1-16) (R) $280,500

CALVERTON (11933)

• Christian Sampedro & Dilcia Reyes-Sampedro to Tanya Barshell, 27 Old Orchard Road (600-80-2-2.003) (R) $859,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• John & William Baxter & Kathleen Enos to Funda Ilgin, 5095 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-9-12) (R) $2,405,000

• Edward & Susan Forte to Justin & Margaret Verdirame, 1400 Evergreen Drive (1000-102-1-4.010) (R) $1,075,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Barbara Williams to Brandon Stout & Samantha Jozic-Stout, 235 Cemetery Road (1000-31-10-6) (R) $520,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Garry Belmonte to Adam & Christine Lacku, 4045 North Road (1000-35-2-9.004) (R) $801,000

• Phillips Family Atlantic Ave LLC to Nathaniel & Michelle Phillips, 217 4th Street (1001-7-3-12) (R) $700,000

• Anthony H Palumbo (Referee), Estate of Marjorie Bunyan (Defendant) to Todd & Gwenn Clayton, 1420 Middleton Road (1000-41-2-3) (R) $488,474

JAMESPORT (11947)

• 94 Morningside LLC to Jamesport Holdings LLC, 94 Morningside Avenue (600-89-1-15) (R) $2,600,000

LAUREL (11948)

• HSA Holdings II LLC to Joseph & Patricia Farrell, 4985 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-1-16) (R) $630,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Charlotte J Raible to Casey & Lisa Hofmeister, 625 East Side Avenue (1000-99-3-15.001) (R) $2,700,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Barbara Talabisco to Sergey Kravchick & Galina Shulman, 33 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.069) (R) $785,000

• Marion Van deWatering to Paolo Cassaro, 16 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-38) (R) $760,000

• Osborne Avenue Tree Nursery Co LLC to HMDJ LLC, 63 Reeves Avenue (600-80-3-10) (V) $559,000

• Harold & Diane Falkenberg to Lori Christine, 10 Summerfield Lane South (600-45.01-1-10) (R) $549,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Beta II LLC to North Fork Building Company LLC, 1015 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.014) (V) $455,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Dandan Xie to Gabriel & Elizabeth Louis, 100 Hidden Acres Path (600-96-1-14.007) (R) $730,000

• Richard Farrell to Mark & Oksana Koehler, 9 Josephine Drive (600-114-1-10) (R) $570,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)