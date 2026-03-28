No Kings protesters rally in Greenport park: 50 Islanders estimated at the demonstration

Hundres of people showed up in Greenport’s Mitchell Park Saturday to protest against President trump and his administration’s policies. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

If there was a single theme to the No Kings Rally at Mitchell Park in Greenport Saturday, it was democracy. What does democracy look like? Speaker after speaker intoned.

“This is democracy,” crowds of people shouted back numerous times, referring to the large gathering that filled the park on a cold spring morning, which minus snow and rain, felt much like the No Kings gathering in October 2025.

If the rally appeared sparse just before the 10 a.m. start time, it blossomed into one organizers estimated as 450 people. Music, poetry and speeches filled the air.

Signs were in abundance at the Mitchell Park Rally. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

It was just one gathering scheduled on the East End, with rallies protesting President Trump and his administration’s policies, especially on immigration, with demonstrations in Sag Harbor, Hampton Bays and Riverhead. According to published reports, there were 16 rallies and marches Saturday on Long Island and more than 3,000 protests across the country.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Islander Vicki Weslek took the ferry over in the morning with several others, and when she boarded, the passenger cabin “was full,” she said. About 30 people made the trip and were joined by 10 or so others on the Greenport side. All told, she estimated about 50 Islanders attended the rally at Mitchell Park.

Gordon Gooding made the trip to Greenport to make his voice heard. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Ms. Weslek said that Islanders were in synch with the crowd’s attitude, which was “upbeat, energized and motivated,” and that the speakers were inspiring.

She was especially moved by a poem read by a woman, but written by an unidentified Latina student choosing her own safety above the desire to be a part of the event. “Liberty and justice for all — unless you are an immigrant,” the young poet wrote. Her words spoke of those immigrants who harvest food for the tables of those who reject them. “I’m wishing that one day I will not be afraid.”

“Everyone should feel safe,” said Tricia Martinez, a Youth Connect Crisis Counselor at OLA, who with her colleagues works on Eastern Long Island to represent the needs of the immigrant community.

Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni (D-Sag Harbor) addressed the rally. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

“We are working for a more perfect union,” Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni (D-Sag Harbor) said of efforts being made in Albany “to push back, like the First Amendment tells you to do.” He said he supports New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), while not always agreeing with her, but is finding ways to bring about compromises.

Greenport High School senior Faith Welch donned a sweatshirt with the words “ICE kills,” and said safety is not promised to everyone on an equal basis. Many young students learn fear, she said. “We speak for those who cannot,” she said.

“This land rises in immigrant hands,” said rally organizer Sara Burns.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

“We have to remind one another of what we can be,” said Kathryn Casey Quigley, chair of the Southold Democratic Committee. “We have to repeat that we are going to persist.”

What do kings do? the Rev. Roger Joslin of Greenport’s Holy Trinity Church and Mattituck’s Church of the Redeemer asked, and then answered his own question. Kings “take the vulnerable first” and send other people’s children to war and count on others to be fearful of speaking out.

“Not here, not now,” he said.

“We have a duty to continue to fight,” Southold Councilman Brian Mealy said, pronouncing there can be no fear, no hate, no lies and no kings.

Following the more than hour-long speeches, the group marched through the Village, carrying their signs and spreading their messages, hoping to inspire others to join their numbers for future rallies.