The Shelter Island Country Club course undergoes major improvements

The weekly meeting of young golfers of various ages in the Owen N. Dickson Learn to Golf Program at the Shelter Island Country Club. (Courtesy photo)

The Goat is flying. The recent rains have re-invigorated the course, and the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) Board and staff are working on improvements across the club grounds. You can see the improvements by simply driving along West Neck Road.

Last Thursday, as happens most Thursday mornings in the summer, SICC Board member Linda Springer and resident PGA Professional Eric Schultzel, along with a handful of amazing volunteers, brought together 28 young golfers of various ages in the Owen N. Dickson Learn to Golf Program.

The younger golfers meet earlier in the morning, while the older golfers learn the game a little closer to noon. We gathered the younger golfers for a photograph, and caught Eric and the team of volunteers teaching the older students. The young golfers were fully engaged and developing their skills.

In addition to Eric leading the charge, Island legend Bob DeStefano and Father Peter DeSanctis lend a guiding hand.

We also enjoyed the support of volunteers Bill Hannabury, Charlie Pensa and Chick Grubb. We also had the great support of our Pro Shop teammates Matt and Kaitlyn.

It’s important to note how much value the ongoing renovation of the range at SICC has meant to the Club’s sustainability and to community members’ golf habits. Since we removed the old hitting mats, we installed a concrete platform upon which six new high quality hitting mats rest, waiting for everyone to come work on their irons (no drivers still).

In addition, we had the opportunity to substantially replace all of the existing netting, and we’re working on extending the netting along the side for our short-game practitioners. We also added over 5,000 range balls to our inventory.

In the near future, we will continue to improve this part of our beloved Goat. Even this past week, Eric spent some time clearing the large vegetative area in the middle of the range. The improvement continues!

Also, to improve playability for a segment of our patrons and members, we had the senior tees certified by the Metropolitan Golf Association so we can keep those handicaps for our members. We will continue to prepare for rebuilding another tee box complex and review potential for an additional well to improve conditions.

Check our website for more news and information at shelterislandcc.org. Superintendent Brian Lechmanski and grounds crew Matt and Josh are doing a great job keeping the improvements sustained.

We welcome golfers of all ages at our usual hours of Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Come by and get a bucket of balls for the range for $5 (members) or $10 (non-members), and see the improvements as they happen.

Then, you can stop by the Flying Goat restaurant, for cocktails and dinner, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from noon to 8 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday until 8:30 p.m.

Patrons can call the Flying Goat directly for reservations at 631-749-5404.