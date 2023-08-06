What is that? Aug. 6, 2023

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Victoria Kind-Carr)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s mystery photo (see below) was no mystery to Bob Raiber, who emailed us: “My grandson, Sam Radovic, age 7, identifies that as the golf ball cleaner at Goat Hill. He says it looks like the one on the 4th hole since that is ‘the one that I can reach.’”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Samantha and Edward Dolman also emailed us the correct ID, and Carl Sabal called to say, “Of course I know what that is. I’m on the golf course all the time.”

Keep gripping and ripping, Carl, hitting them straight and far.