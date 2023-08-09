Junior Golfers complete summer session at Shelter Island Country Club

Junior golfers at Shelter Island Country Club, front row, from left: Brookelyn Gulluscio, Sienna Springer, Santiago Springer, Sebastian Rando, Nicolas Springer. Middle row, from left: Joseph Rasmusssen, A.J. Rando, Weston Heaney, Gracie Marshall, Vincent Rando, Carter Payano, Jaxson Springer, Caleb Springer, Otto Larsen. Back row, from left: Amelia Edgecliff, Asher Edgecliff, Ellie Sambrotto, Liam Sobejana. Absent were James Snyder, Dave Klenawicus, James Brittingham, Grace Haarsgaard, Christian and Daniel Kolby, Sally Michael, Brooks DeBenedetto, Henry Brock, Ben Cruz, Henry Prager-Teshler, and Maeve Springer. (Credit: Linda Springer)

The Owen N. Dickson Junior Golf Program, instituted last summer at Shelter Island Country Club, wrapped up another successful season last week. Thirty juniors, ages 7-16, took part in the five-week program to learn essential golf skills and etiquette, while getting a chance to play the 9-hole course popularly known as Goat Hill.

The junior golfers have the support and assistance of a host of coaches, from Club Pro Eric Schultzel and former Gardiner’s Bay Pro Bob DeStefano, as well as Father Peter De Sanctis and volunteers Linda Springer, Charlie Pensa, Bill Hannabury, Matt Minikel, Jackson Rohrer and Kaitlyn Gulluscio.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the junior golfers got in one more round of tee shots, with Bob DeStefano giving pointers while their fellow golfers rooted them on.

“They all connect with the ball,” said Ms. Springer.

Afterward, up by the clubhouse, they enjoyed a round of refreshing K-pops from Karen Garcia Springer’s van.