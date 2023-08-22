Can you hear your teacher now? There will be no cellphones in Shelter Island School classes

(Courtesy photo)

There won’t be a formal policy when school starts in a few weeks, but students in grades six through 12 at Shelter Island School will be asked to abandon their cellphones at the start of each class.

The plan was announced at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

It’s a practice that social studies teacher Peter Miedema implemented in his humanities classes last year. He said he realized during the pandemic, which forced a period of virtual classes, that the educational process wasn’t as effective when he and students couldn’t look one another in the eyes.

“You cannot learn at the same time you are looking at other information,” Mr. Miedema said at the time.

It’s something the administration and the Board of Education have discussed. They believe it’s important not to punish students, but to help them focus and fully appreciate being in the moment instead of having their attentions split. They see it as a step to enhance the mental well-being of students.

But the reason the practice hasn’t been formalized as a policy is the administration and the Board are open to making changes if their expectations need to be adjusted. They are open to listening to students and parents as the practice is implemented, and willing to make changes if necessary.

The plan is for classes to have metal boxes in which students will place their phones, retrieving them at the end of the class. But in an emergency where they might need to evacuate the building, teachers will be able to carry the boxes outside where students can retrieve their phones.

Staffing

In a rare start to a school year, the staff is only one member short to start the semester and that job is expected to be filled sometime next week. Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., said the intention to hire a part-time music teacher has changed, and there are now two excellent candidates seeking a full-time assignment. The attempt to find a part-timer was proving difficult, the superintendent said. By opting for a full-time music teacher, good candidates emerged.

The Board also welcomed Keeley Kotula as a full-time Spanish teacher, moving her out of her previous position in the district as an office assistant.

Todd Gulluscio, Director of Athletics, Physical Education, Health, Wellness and Personnel, sang her praises Monday night, noting he will miss working directly with her, but, “She belongs in a classroom with kids.”

Mr. Doelger called Ms. Kotula a special person and Board President Kathleen Lynch noted that praise in a letter of recommendation had convinced her the district would be well-served having Ms. Kotula in the classroom.

School of Distinction

For the eighth successive year, Mr. Gulluscio announced Shelter Island has been named a School of Distinction by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

A school can apply for School of Distinction status by having 100% of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons.

Mr. Gulluscio also announced he is starting a program of “ball kids” who will chase down errant balls in several sports for students in grades four through six to give them a taste for athletics. He hopes this will encourage them to make athletic competition an important part of their lives as they progress through their school careers.

It will bring students and their parents into the program as parents accompany their children to games.