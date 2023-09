Siblings Ethan and Ella Licciardi hold hands with their cousin Maverick Mundy, as they brave the first day of school together.

Wednesday the staff and administration of Shelter Island School greeted 190 students on the first day of the 2023 school year.

Our Francesca Frasco was there to photograph the event.

Second grader Ethan Licciardi greets Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger with a hug.

First grader Genevieve Polshuk had a continuous smile all through morning drop-off.

4th grade teacher Ms. Pitch shows off her groovy-themed classroom to her new students.

First grade teacher Ms. Knipfing talks to two of her new students about their summer vacations.