What is that? Sept. 9, 2023

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

No one got in touch with us about last week’s mystery photo, (see below) which in a way is not surprising, since it’s one of the newest Island additions — a brand new goal at Fiske Field for the brand new soccer program.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The new team revives a program that faded away in the late 1980s, but is back, thanks to several students led by Harrison Weslek and Jaxson Rylott, who petitioned the Board of Education, which gave the go-ahead.

The Islanders will start their season on the road against Riverhead on Sept. 11, and make their home debut at Fiske Field on Sept. 22.