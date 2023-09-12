Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 12, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Francesco J. Medrano, Greenport, was driving on North Ferry Road on Sept. 1 when he was stopped by police and issued four tickets for unlicensed operation, operating an unregistered vehicle and an unregistered trailer and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree.

On Sept. 2, Jonathan J. Alves Cortes, Ocala, Fla., was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

A charge for speeding against Darren N. Levin, New York City, was made on Sept. 4 on New York Avenue; he was driving 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. Also on the 4th, Zoila C. Guerero, Southampton, was given a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign on New York Avenue. Sterling T. Shea, New York City, was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding — 42 mph in the 25-mph zone.

Police conduced radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on Aug. 1 through 5 and Aug. 8 through 10 in the Center, Ram Island, the Heights, West Neck, Cartwright and Menantic, resulting in 18 warnings and eight tickets.

On Sept. 2, a violation of a town code was issued to Tess L. Wonderund, Riverhead, for permitting a band to play outside on North Menantic Road. The band, crowd yelling and whistling could be heard inside a neighboring residence.

Bay constables issued five tickets on Sept. 3, 4, 5 and 9 to Joshua Vilibed, Shelter Island, for operating an unregistered boat in Dering Harbor; Jules Tyson, Clyde, Tex., for failure to display boat numbers in Crescent Beach; Miguel A. Salinas Penafiel, East Quogue, for keeping undersized black sea bass at Kissing Rock; Robert M. Daly, New York City, in Dering Harbor, for an expired registration; Herman Romache, Brooklyn, for undersized porgies off Kissing Rock; Somy-Boy Borja, East Elmhurst, for taking undersized blue claw crabs in Crab Creek; and Michael Plummer, Miami Beach, Fla., for having a child under 12 on board without wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) off Hay Beach Point.

Marine units carried out three boat inspections in Silver Beach, Smith’s Cove and West Neck and issued warnings for not carrying PFDs: traveling at an imprudent speed; and failure to display a jet ski registration. The owners of 39 boats were advised to move to proper anchorages.

ACCIDENTS

Two minor accidents were reported on Sept. 6 and 10. Maryann Impastato, Center Moriches, was waiting on the North Ferry line when Mari Baribeau-Kravitz, East Marion, drove alongside her vehicle, hitting her driver’s-side mirror. The other vehicle sustained minor damage to her passenger-side mirror.

Stephanie Tamayo, East Marion, told police she was driving south on South Ferry Road when she hit a deer. The deer was killed in the accident. Ms. Tamayo will email police photos of the damage to her vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted patrols of Wades and Crescent beaches on Sept. 1, 2 and 3. There were four warnings and one service dog seen.

On Sept. 1, a North Ferry captain reported a large tree floating in the North Channel, creating a problem for navigation. An officer towed the tree to a town landing. Police were asked to investigate counterfeit bills in $100, $20 and $10 denominations, received by the complainant, who then turned them over to police.

Loud music was reported coming from the vicinity of the Heights firehouse. An officer canvassed the area with no results.

On Sept. 2, an anonymous caller complained about parked vehicles at a yard sale along Route 114. An officer issued one parking ticket; the other vehicles were all legally parked. A person handing out flyers around the Island was reported to police. While on patrol, officers noted a large sailboat had run aground off Shell Beach Point. The owner was assisted in setting an anchor to wait for high tide.

A chimney fire on Winthrop Road was called in on Sept. 2. A Duraflame log had been lit in the fireplace with the flue closed. The Shelter Island Fire Department {SIFD} responded and cleared the residence of smoke. Since there was a positive reading for carbon monoxide, the residents were seen by an Emergency Medical Service team but refused medical transport.

On the 3rd, a caller reported that a person had fallen off an inflatable raft in Crab Creek and was unable to get back on. An officer assisted the person onto a marine unit boat, which took the individual back to shore. The driver of a Mister Softee ice cream truck was reported for playing music too loud while in Silver Beach. The driver agreed to turn off the music when parked for extended periods of time in order to satisfy beach goers.

A caller told police that teenagers riding bicycles in front of Sunset Beach were impeding traffic. Three youths were stopped by police and were told to walk their bicycles back; parents of the other two were notified by cellphone.