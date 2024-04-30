Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 30, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Rosa Cristina De Jesus, 31, Shelter Island, was arrested on April 27 at 10:41 p.m. as a result of an accident on Manhanset Road. She was charged with moving unsafely from a lane and a first offense of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more. Ms. De Jesus was held overnight, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on her own recognizance and instructed to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Michael E. Burkhardt, Ronkonkoma, was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding on April 27 — 38 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. On April 24, Rachael L. Kern, Uniontown, Pa., was given a summons, also on New York Avenue, for speeding — 46 mph in the 25-mph zone.

Police conducted 12 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on April 22 through 27 in the Center, Heights, Menantic and West Neck, resulting in eight warnings and two tickets.

Two parking tickets were issued on New York Avenue on April 27.

ACCIDENTS

Andrew J. Eklund, Shelter Island, was backing out of a parking spot at the Recycling Center on April 22 when he hit another vehicle, owned by Diane K. Anderson, Shelter Island, who was also backing out. Damage to both vehicles exceeded $1,000 — to the driver’s-side rear of Mr. Eklund’s pickup and the passenger’s side of Ms. Anderson’s vehicle.

Robert A. Deluca, Shelter Island, was traveling on North Menantic Road on April 26 on his E-bike when he hit a vehicle, driven by Michael J. Cox, Shelter Island, who was making a right turn out of a driveway. Mr. Deluca fell off the bicycle but refused medical attention. There was no damage to the E-bike but over $1,000 to Mr. Cox’s Jeep.

Mr. Deluca was driving the black E-bike at night without lights or reflective devices and while wearing a black jacket. He was issued three warnings for these violations. He told police in the draft accident report that he was traveling at about 15 mph and that the Jeep pulled out in front of him. Mr. Cox stated that he did not see Mr. Deluca on the roadway and that Mr. Deluca’s speed was excessive.

Peter L. Vielbig, Shelter Island, told police he was backing out of a driveway on Cobbetts Lane on April 27 when his pickup hit a vehicle belonging to CSC Holdings, Bethpage, which was parked on the side of the roadway. Damages to both vehicles exceeded $1,000 — to the passenger-side rear of the pickup and the driver’s-side front of the CSC vehicle.

A minor accident was reported on April 22. Bruce Robert Miller, Mattituck, said he was onboard a North Ferry boat, headed for Shelter Island, when Antoine N. Elkhouri’s vehicle hit the rear end of his vehicle. Damage to Mr. Miller’s vehicle was estimated at less than $1,000; there was no damage to Mr. Elkhouri’s vehicle.

Both parties were advised to check the incident with the Southold Police since it was within that jurisdiction.

OTHER REPORTS

An identity theft and real estate scam were reported in Silver Beach on April 22. A second real estate fraud was investigated in South Ferry Hills.

Also on the 22nd, police were notified that concrete trucks were parked on a Center roadway, partially blocking a southbound lane. An officer was informed that the trucks were leaving the area; no problems were observed. A Center resident complained about land surveyors on his property without notifying him.

On April 23, a caller told police that the day before she had seen on her ring camera an unknown woman walking around her Harbor View backyard property. A verbal domestic dispute was reported in Longview. Officers were present while the suspect left the premises.

Police were informed on April 24 that a Center caller had heard kids screaming and dogs barking on a corner of her property. An officer searched the area with negative results.

Police received an anonymous report on April 25 that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to maintain the lane, heading southbound from the Center. An officer canvassed South Ferry Road with negative results.

A caller reported finding an encampment in a West Neck woods that appeared to be one to two years old and was filled with beer cans and garbage. The area was cleaned up before the police were notified.

On the 26th, a woman visited police headquarters to report a possible stolen vehicle in the Heights. The vehicle was later located where the person had parked it. Illegal dumping on a corner of a Center property was reported; the caller was advised to place a “no dumping” sign. An extra patrol will also be conducted, and a landscaping company informed that waste must be disposed of at the Recycling Center.

An open manhole cover was reported in Cartwright on the 26th; an officer replaced it. Two men were heard arguing in Menantic on the 27th; the area was searched with no results. On the 28th, an officer on patrol noticed an open car door and garage door in Silver Beach. The officer closed both doors and did not notice any signs of criminal activity.

A caller complained on the 28th that four youths were riding bicycles in the middle of a Center road. An officer located them and advised them to stay on the side of the road and to ride single file. No violations were observed.

In other incidents: police performed a well-being check; responded to two lost and found reports; provided two lift assists; attended rifle training in Westhampton; verified a Vehicle Identification Number; and answered one false 911 call.

ALARMS

The police and Shelter Island Fire Department were on call for four alarms on April 23, 26 and 27 in Shorewood, at Leon 1909 and in Hay Beach. One was set off by steam from a shower; the smoke alarm at Leon was a false alarm. The two Hay Beach alarms could have been set off by a candle, and a carbon monoxide alarm coming from a fireplace was caused by a previous fire with the damper closed.

ANIMALS

A dog at large in Silver Beach was located by the animal control officer (ACO) who escorted him home. A Cartwright dog got out of its yard and attacked a chicken. The owner got the bird away and the ACO said it appeared to be uninjured. A loose dog in the Center was captured by the ACO; the owner was out of state but the dog was returned to its home.

A caller said her dog found a nest of baby rabbits in Menantic; the ACO collected them and brought them to a wildlife rehabilitator. Only one baby bunny was left unharmed when a Center caller’s dogs found another nest. The ACO took that one to a rehabilitator. A third case of a baby rabbits’ nest in the Center, found by a dog, was collected by the ACO and taken to the care of a rehabilitator.

A squirrel, injured by a vehicle, was rescued and brought to a rehabilitator.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 23, 25 and 28. A fifth case refused medical attention on April 22.