Shelter Island ‘Over the Hill Softball Game’ on deck: Players welcome

By Reporter Staff

Action from a previous ‘Over the Hill’ softball game at Fiske Field.

The annual Over the Hill Softball game to benefit the Shelter Island Little League will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 8.

The winning team will celebrate with the lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle with a post-game party at the Flying Goat restaurant at Shelter Island Country Club. 

The proceeds of the game and 50/50 raffle will help to make Little League registration more affordable for Island families. If you’re interested in playing, or need a raffle ticket, please send an email to [email protected]

Last season nearly 60 Little Leaguers ages 4-12 played in the spring. This year, the Little League is also sponsoring “Fall Ball,” a free baseball and softball clinic beginning Sept. 28, in partnership with the town Recreation Department, for players to sharpen their skills in the off season. 

Visit the 50/50 raffle table at the IGA during the weekends to purchase your chance to win a cash prize, or send an email to [email protected] to purchase.  The Shelter Island Little League extends a big thanks to local sponsors, SALT, Flying Goat and Shelter Island Slice.

From left, Skip Tuttle, the late Ben Jones and Charlie Beckwith, “discussing” the rules at the2016 Over the Hill Softball Game. The legendary contest will be back in action on Oct. 7. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

