Shelter Island ‘Over the Hill Softball Game’ on deck: Players welcome

Action from a previous ‘Over the Hill’ softball game at Fiske Field.

The annual Over the Hill Softball game to benefit the Shelter Island Little League will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 8.

The winning team will celebrate with the lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle with a post-game party at the Flying Goat restaurant at Shelter Island Country Club.

The proceeds of the game and 50/50 raffle will help to make Little League registration more affordable for Island families. If you’re interested in playing, or need a raffle ticket, please send an email to [email protected].

Last season nearly 60 Little Leaguers ages 4-12 played in the spring. This year, the Little League is also sponsoring “Fall Ball,” a free baseball and softball clinic beginning Sept. 28, in partnership with the town Recreation Department, for players to sharpen their skills in the off season.

Visit the 50/50 raffle table at the IGA during the weekends to purchase your chance to win a cash prize, or send an email to [email protected] to purchase. The Shelter Island Little League extends a big thanks to local sponsors, SALT, Flying Goat and Shelter Island Slice.