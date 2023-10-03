Getting ready for Shelter Islander’s Old Timers
The annual Over the Hill Softball game to benefit the Shelter Island Little League will be held Saturday, October 7, at 10 a.m. at the school with a rain date of Sunday, October 8, at 11 a.m.
An after party will follow at the Flying Goat with the drawing of the 50/50 raffle.
The proceeds of the game and 50/50 raffle help to make participation in our Little League more affordable for Island families.
Last season nearly 60 little leaguers ages 4-12 played in the spring. This year, the Little League will also sponsor “Fall Ball” so players can sharpen their skills in the off season.
Send an email to [email protected] to purchase raffle tickets, or if you are interested in playing some ball!
Thanks to our local sponsors — SALT, Flying Goat and Slice.