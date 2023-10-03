Getting ready for Shelter Islander’s Old Timers

Happy Over-the-Hill warriors congratulate each other on a game well played at a former Old timers Game. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The annual Over the Hill Softball game to benefit the Shelter Island Little League will be held Saturday, October 7, at 10 a.m. at the school with a rain date of Sunday, October 8, at 11 a.m.

An after party will follow at the Flying Goat with the drawing of the 50/50 raffle.

The proceeds of the game and 50/50 raffle help to make participation in our Little League more affordable for Island families.

Last season nearly 60 little leaguers ages 4-12 played in the spring. This year, the Little League will also sponsor “Fall Ball” so players can sharpen their skills in the off season.

Send an email to [email protected] to purchase raffle tickets, or if you are interested in playing some ball!

Thanks to our local sponsors — SALT, Flying Goat and Slice.