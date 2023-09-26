Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 26, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Police investigated an earlier complaint about harassment that resulted in the arrest of Steven D. Lipton, 63, New York City. Mr. Lipton turned himself in and surrendered at police headquarters on Sept. 22 at 11:11 a.m. He was charged with harassment in the 2nd degree.

Mr. Lipton was processed and then arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

SUMMONSES

Sonia D. Rivera, Greenport, was ticketed on New York Avenue on Sept. 22 for speeding — 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

A town summons was issued to Aandrea M. Carter, Rams Head Inn, on Sept. 23 for allowing a band to play unreasonably loud music at a wedding at the inn.

ACCIDENTS

On Sept. 23, Domingo Tzep Guarchaj, Shelter Island, told police he was traveling on North Ferry Road when an oncoming vehicle drifted into his lane, causing him to swerve off the road and hit a stone pillar. According to the draft report, damage was estimated at over $1,000 in damage to the front of Mr. Guarchaj’s vehicle. There was additional damage to the pillar.

Dawn Marie Hedberg, Shelter Island, was backing into a Center post office parking lot on the 23rd when she hit a parked vehicle belonging to John A. Kaasik, Shelter Island. She told police she didn’t see the parked car. The draft report showed damages to the driver’s-side rear of both vehicles.

On Sept. 21, Anthony A. Menez, Shelter Island, said he was driving north on Cartwright Road when he hit a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front of his vehicle.

Also on the 21st, David A. Petrone, Mastic Beach, reported that while he was backing out of a parking spot at Shelter Island Slice on North Ferry Road, he hit a parked van owned by John P. Hart, Selden. According to the draft report, there was over $1,000 in damage.

On Sept. 20, Theresa J. Landell, Philadelphia, Penn., was driving north on South Ferry Road when a deer ran into the front of her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage. The deer was put down by police.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted five distracted driving and traffic stops on Sept. 19, 20 and 21 in the Center and West Neck. There were four warnings and one ticket.

On Sept. 18, an officer on patrol saw two 6-foot logs on a launch ramp in South Ferry Hills; they were removed by police and the Shelter Island Highway Department.

A Tarkettle caller told police on Sept. 19 that the Reporter’s editor received an email from an unknown person at the caller’s address. A financial scam was reported in Cartwright for informational purposes.

On Sept 20, a boat was reported anchored overnight in West Neck Creek.

Construction trucks were reported blocking a Center roadway on Sept. 21. An officer advised the drivers to move them away from a blind turn. A former tenant told police he wanted to reclaim his property and the landlord was advised he couldn’t withhold the property in lieu of rent. Police told the tenant to call regarding the best time to retrieve his belongings.

On the 22nd, a caller reported an ongoing issue with a tenant in the Center. Another caller said landscaping vehicles were blocking a roadway in the Center. An officer instructed the drivers to move the vehicles and trailers farther off the roadway. An anonymous person said people were yelling in Hay Beach; police responded and did not observe any yelling.

PSEG was called when an anonymous report was received about a secondary wire smoking in Cartwright on Sept. 23. Another anonymous caller reported a kite boarder was in distress in Hay Beach; police responded and there was no sign of distress. Wires were reported down in the Center; PSEG was alerted to one, and Cablevision to the other.

A person trespassing on a Rams Head Inn property was advised on the 23rd that the owner did not want her there and if she returns, she will be subject to arrest for trespassing. An affidavit of trespass was issued.

In other incidents: police handled a false 911 call; responded to two lost and found reports; provided three lift assists; attended two rifle trainings in Westhampton; and conducted a well-being check.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to six alarms in the Center (2), Heights, Menantic (2) and West Neck on Sept. 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23. One was caused by water leaking into a basement; a second was the result of a system malfunction; a carbon monoxide alarm was declared a non-emergency; expired detectors set off another carbon monoxide alarm; and a person smoking in a bathroom may have activated a fifth alarm.

The SIFD was unable to gain entrance to a residence for a third carbon monoxide alarm because the owners were out of the country; the alarm company reset the alarm.

Two alarms in the Heights and West Neck were declared to be false.

ANIMALS

In the Center, a turkey with bird pox was taken to the vet by the animal control officer (ACO) for euthanasia and a crow with a broken wing was transported by the ACO to a wildlife rehabilitator. A bird flew into a Center home but left on its own before the ACO arrived. The ACO was unable to capture another turkey with bird pox.

A dog was attacked by another dog in Longview; the owner will pay for vet expenses. The ACO was unable to locate a dog in the Center, but recognized three other loose dogs in the Center and West Neck and called the owners to retrieve them.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 19, 21, 22, 23 and 24. A patient was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital on Sept. 20, and another did not require transportation.