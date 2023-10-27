Early voting for Shelter Island gets underway Saturday

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Early voting at the Shelter Island Community Center begins Saturday, Oct. 28, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 5.

Hours on Saturday, Sunday and Monday — Oct. 28, 29 and 30 — are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Early voting on Tuesday and Wednesday — Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 — are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours on Thursday and Friday — Nov. 2 and 3 — are from noon to 8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday — Nov. 4 and 5 — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year voters will be deciding on two New York State ballot propositions to amend the New York State Constitution.

Proposal 1 removes constitutional debt limits for small-city school districts (under 125,000 people), which are more restrictive than those for other independent school districts. As Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger commented when asked about this ballot measure, “We are not a small city school district.”

Proposal 2 allows state counties and municipalities to continue to exclude debt from construction of sewage facilities from current constitutional debt limits. If approved, the extension will continue for another 10 years, encouraging more communities to participate in the state’s efforts to curb water pollution.

Ms. Morris is vice-president of the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island, and the North Fork.