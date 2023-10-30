Cody-Marie Miller, front, was dressed as the Mashomack Beach Mylar Queen, with Becca Kusa in costume as a living log. (Courtesy photo)

The Island’s children of all ages had plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween this past week.

The Mashomack Preserve combined learning about nature with scary fun on Friday, Oct. 27, when 110 visitors came through the Halloween Trail.

Some started during the golden hour light, while other brave souls ventured out as the sun was setting, letting the light of the (almost) full moon and their flashlights guide them along the half-mile trail, where they met four Mashomack characters along the way.

Rebecca Kusa dressed as a living log and Cody-Marie Miller dressed as the Mashomack Mylar Beach Queen, whose costume was made entirely of mylar balloons found at Mashomack by the Nature Preserve’s team over the past year.

Children who ventured out into the woods on Mashomack’s Halloween Trail listened to a talk from Cody-Marie Miller by flashlight and moonlight. (Courtesy photo)

The Mylar Queen talked about how litter, including mylar balloons, can have negative impacts on the environment; The Living Log talked about the importance of trees in the forest, even when dead, providing homes and giving new life to many creatures.