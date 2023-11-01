Shelter Island affordable housing finally becoming a reality

Elizabeth Hanley, the chair of the Community Housing Board, went before the Town Board Tuesday with a report. (Courtesy photo)

After a year of heated debate about affordable housing — some residents saying it isn’t happening fast enough and others insisting it shouldn’t happen at all — it now appears the majority of Islanders favor its creation.

The timing couldn’t be better because it now appears efforts are about to bear fruit. Town Community Housing Board (CHB) Chairwoman Elizabeth Hanley told the Town Board at Tuesday’s work session that she and her members have $120,000 so far from the Community Housing Fund and the potential to get $2 million in Suffolk County funds to get projects moving.

There are three town-owned sites — one adjacent to the Shelter Island History Center, where the former Highway Department barn stood; one on Manwaring Road, which was once slated as the site for a wastewater treatment system; and one on North Ferry Road.

The CHB has had to overcome hurdles dealing with legalities, financing and electrical engineering. The original intent was to hire a general contractor and electrical contractor in a “design-and-build” effort — a project where one entity works under a single contract providing design and construction — but the CHB learned that’s not possible under New York State law.

Ms. Hanley credited Town Attorney Stephen Kiely with assistance on legal issues and Town Engineer Joe Finora for assistance with some electrical engineering issues.

Nonetheless, with every step forward, another roadblock would make the project seem impossible. But David Doyle to the rescue.

Mr. Doyle is a member of the CHB and is involved in housing on a national scale, Ms. Hanley said, adding, “He’s been an amazing asset.” Mr. Doyle said he had an alternative: Consider pre-designed units that would cost less and still maintain the character of Island neighborhoods.

Ms. Hanley shared a slide with photos of one- and two-story structures that might be adapted. The units would all have to have the same basic appliances and window sizes, among other features.

To make construction economically feasible for a builder, at least 10 units would have to be the goal, Ms. Hanley said. The land would continue to belong to the town, but the builder, who would be chosen from among respondents to a request for proposals, would make back his/her investment through rents paid by the occupants of the unit.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla encouraged Ms. Hanley and her committee to take advantage of social media, as well other methods, of getting the word out to ensure people are aware of what’s happening.

The CHB has worked hard, diligently and smartly, Mr. Ianfolla said.

Supervisor Gerry Siller called Ms. Hanley “the driving force” behind the effort. She credited her committee in keeping the effort moving. She also told the Town Board Shelter Island “is killing it” in getting candidates qualified to develop accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on properties around town.

The ADUs are financed by a $2 million state grant secured for the Island by the Community Development Corporation of Long Island. The aim of the grants is to increase the housing stock, but they are not tied to guidelines for affordable rentals.

Nonetheless, with 11 property owners progressing through the planning process and others likely to move forward, about half of the overall group are seniors. Others are young families with children, Ms. Hanley said. All will benefit from having extra income that can enable them to continue to live on the Island, she said.

She noted that CHB member and real estate professional Peter McCracken has been a huge help in providing assistance with the ADUs.