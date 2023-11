From left, Danielle Rasmussen, Alexis Bartilucci, and Lily Potter lead the Halloween parade while honoring the late Chrissy Gross. (Francesca Frasco)

Shelter Island’s annual Halloween Parade, one of the community’s brightest and most beloved annual events, kicked off yesterday from the Center Firehouse. The parade took in North Ferry Road and then, as always, moved to Smith Street where residents greeted the Trick-Or-Treaters.

Our Francesca Frasco was there to record some of the fun.

Nothing but smiles as two students from Shelter Island School walk in the Parade.

The Hoffman family dresses up as raccoons

Ford Heaney was one of the most creative parade-goers.

Eleanor Leonard digs into her candy bag in the middle of Smith Street while trick-or-treating.

Max Restani dressed up as an Oompa Loompa from Roald Dahl’s 1964 classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Lenny Rodas Ramos rides in style down Smith Street on his motorized kids bike.

Residents from 27 Smith Street happily watch the Trick-or-Treaters come and go throughout the evening.