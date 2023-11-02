Shelter Island Real Estate transfers: Nov. 2, 2023
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Sept. 15, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)
• Nancy Richardson to 71 Menantic LLC, 71 North Menantic Road (700-14-2-72)(R) $1,325,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Deanna & William McMahon to Alexis Olivos, 32 Laurin Road (600-115.01-1-31) (R) $455,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Rimor Development LLC to Susan Fischer, 35 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-54) (R) $990,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Parkside Heights Co to Modern Age Builders Corp, 2350 Shipyard Lane (1000-38-7-8) (V) $625,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Sandra Cannon Trust to Robert & Marie Kalish, 27 Oyster Point (1001-7.01-1-27) (R) $1,060,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Mosbe LLC to Christie Smith & Eric Cassidy, 265 Village Lane (1000-114-6-6) (R) $800,000
• Estate of Barbara Christianson to Sandra & Anthony Durante,1220 Deep Hole Drive (1000-115-12-17.003) (R) $700,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Estate of Edwin Smith to Dinah Seiver, 2000 Youngs Road (1000-18-2-3) (V) $2,800,000
• Tammy McPhee to Denise Rehrig & Anthony Spino, 50 Three Waters Lane (1000-15-6-30) (R) $835,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• August & Diane Groeber to Mark Rubin & Lynne Goldberg, 17 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.077) (R) $889,000
• Gordon & Juan Hinkle to John & Lucille Nemick, 5 Red Barn Road (600-82.04-2-14) (R) $585,000
• Leland & Linda Denny to Brian Parisi & Elvia Miguel-Ramos, 1023 West Street (600-124-1-18) (R) $400,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Estate of Hugh Murphy to Steve Plitas, 3105 Oaklawn Avenue (1000-70-6-8) (R) $978,000
• Rocco & Eileen Resciniti to Isabel & Charles Barkley, 235 Apple Court (1000-69-3-21) (R) $689,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Blanka Cizinsky to Maria Pazzaro & Paulina Castro, 10 East Court (600-57-1-14.083) (R) $640,000
• Andrew Cappiello & Audrey Zawewski to Adeline Giattino,120 Old Orchard Road (600-26-1-23) (R) $517,500
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)