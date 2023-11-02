Shelter Island volleyball team set for playoff match in Port Jefferson: Tickets available online
Shelter Island School, the outright winner of the Suffolk County Class D volleyball title, will play a regional playoff match at Port Jefferson High School at noon, Saturday, Nov. 11.
Tickets to the game are available at //gofan.co/event/1204925?schoolId=NYSPHSAAXI.
Please note that cash will not be accepted at the playoff games, so purchasing your ticket in advance is the easiest way to ensure expedited entry.
The team is working hard and counting on your support as they compete for a spot at the state championships in Glens Falls in mid-November. Go Islanders!