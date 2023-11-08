Board of Election preliminary results: Amber Brach-Williams leads Gordon Gooding in race for Shelter Island supervisor

Town Councilwoman Amber-Brach Williams, flanked by Art Williams at left, and Ken Lewis Jr. at the Island GOP Election Night party at Isola. Ms. Brach Williams was leading in the race for supervisor, with absentee ballots yet to be counted. Mr. Williams seems to have lost his bid for a seat on the Town Board. Mr. Lewis, running unopposed, will be sworn in as Shelter Island Highway Superintendent on Jan. 1, 2024. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Preliminary results by the Suffolk County Board of Elections in the races for Shelter Island supervisor and Town Board reveal a narrow victory for Republican Amber Brach-Williams for the top post in town government over her Democratic challenger Gordon Gooding

According to the Board of Elections, Ms. Brach-Williams, who is a Town Board member and deputy supervisor, garnered 773 votes, or 49.9% of votes cast, while Mr. Gooding, chairman of the town’s Community Preservation Advisory Board, recorded 729 votes, or 47.06% votes cast.

There were 47 write-in votes for supervisor.

Preliminary accounts from the Board of Elections show two Democrats running for Town Board, former town councilman Albert Dickson and businessman and attorney Benjamin Dyett, as the top vote-getters, with Mr. Dickson receiving 805 votes, or 27.7 %, and Mr. Dyett garnering 740 votes, or 25.5%.

Trailing the Democrats were Tom Cronin and Art Williams, both running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Mr. Cronin received 697 votes, or 24%, and Mr. Williams received 473 votes, or 16.3%

There were 188 write-in votes for Town Board candidates.

There are still absentee ballots outstanding, which possibly could affect the balance in the supervisor’s race.

The Reporter will have more on this site and in Thursday’s print edition.