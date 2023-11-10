Absentee ballot count could affect the Shelter Island election for supervisor and a Town board seat

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

In the election for Shelter Island supervisor and seats on the Town Board, no candidates have claimed victory or accepted defeat since the polls closed Tuesday. This is due to absentee ballots that remain uncounted, and which could swing the election one way or the other.

According to the Suffolk County Board of Elections, Shelter Island has 83 absentee ballots outstanding, which must be received by next Tuesday, Nov. 14, or Nov. 20 for those serving in the military. (Any absentee ballots received by Nov. 5 were included in the unofficial results.) The breakdown by party affiliation of those outstanding 83 ballots, show registered Democrats requested 51; registered Republicans requested 13; and 19 ballots were requested by voters who gave no party affiliation.

In an extremely close race for supervisor, counted ballots show a difference of 44 votes between Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams (R,C) and Gordon Gooding (D). The Election Day tally showed Ms. Brach-Williams with 773 votes to Mr. Gooding’s 729.

A Town Board seat could also be hanging in the balance, as candidates wait for a final absentee ballot count. According to Board of Elections totals, only 43 votes separate Benjamin Dyett (D), who received 740 votes when polls closed, and Tom Cronin (R), who received 697 votes.

Town Board candidate Albert Dickson (D) was the top vote-getter of all candidates with 805 votes, and will take the oath of office in January. The candidacy of Art Williams (R), which received 473 votes, won’t be affected, no matter how many absentee ballots are counted in his favor.