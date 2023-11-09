Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Nov. 9, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.or

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7 — SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Air Dry Clay Ornaments (Ages 2+), Library. Perfect craft for little ones. Cookie cutter recommended, but not required.Visit silibrary.org to register for kits to pick up.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Mashomack Seedlings: Nocturnal Nature: 3 – 4:30 p.m. Explore the natural world; learn about different animals and habitats at the preserve. Activities will include crafts, snacks and/or exploring trails. Ages 4-8. Advanced registration is required at [email protected].

Over the Garden Wall Watch Party (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Library. Spooky scenes, snacks and painting Greg-approved rocks. 2 hours long. (Rated PG) Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Lavender Cookies Take-and-Make Craft, Library (All Ages) The perfect treat: all the dry ingredients including dried lavender provided. Supply your own: eggs, butter, water, and the use of an oven. Kits are limited so please register early. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

DIY Mugs & Mug Pies (All Ages), 5:30 p.m. Library. Use the heat press to to design mugs. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

DIY Mugs & Mug Pies (All Ages), 3 p.m. Library. Use the heat press to to design mugs. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, Library. 5 p.m. Discuss the October read, The Ghost Book by Remy Lai, and potential books for January and February. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Slime Time (Ages 6+), Library, 3 p.m. Foam beads, glitter, shaving cream and more to make the perfect kind of slime. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m. American Legion Mitchell Post 281, Community Center, to honor living and deceased veterans in the community.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Basically Baroque concert, 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The program will consist of works by Leclair, Pergolesi, Prowo and Quantz. The group is composed of Jean Hendrickson and Bill Packard, flutes, Jeannie Woelker, cello and Linda Betjeman, harpsichord. Admission is free. A free-will offering will be accepted at the door.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Magical History Tour, offered by Shelter Island Historical Society, a one-plus hour guided tour of sites and scenes steeped in Shelter Island history. The mini bus leaves at 10 a.m. every Monday from The Shelter Island History Center. Access to current exhibits provided after the tour. Tickets are $40. Purchase at shelterislandhistorical.org

High Flyers – LI Birds of Prey, 7 p.m. (Zoom, presented by library.) Dianne Taggart, a long-time birder, tells all about Long Island’s wide variety of raptors. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Shelter Island Book Club – The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, 4:30 p.m. Library. A. J. Fikry’s life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare collection of Poe poems, has been stolen. And then a mysterious package appears. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

DIY Fall Centerpiece, 1 p.m., Library. Create a Thanksgiving centerpiece for use throughout the season. Supplies are limited so be sure to register early at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, November 9, 7 to 8 p.m.

VETERANS DAY — TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Friday, November 10, 2023

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, November 13, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

RECREATION COMMISSION

Monday, November 13, 12:45 – 1:45 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, November 13, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, November 14, 1 – 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, November 14, 7 – 8 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, November 15, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, November 16, 9 – 10 a.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Thursday, November 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Trustees Meeting, Village Hall, Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m.