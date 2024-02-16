Building a record of Shelter Island homes — Historical Society invites photos

Havens House, at the History Center on South Ferry Road. (Reporter File)

According to the Shelter Island Historical Society, an enterprising Islander, Bill Meringer, set out to document every house on his beloved island, back in the 1980’s.

He photographed as many houses he could and his labor of love has become the Shelter Island Historical Society’s House Registry.

​But today’s Island looks much different than it did 40 years ago, so the Historical Society is calling on all Shelter Islanders to preserve our history by contributing information about your property to the house registry.

There is an online form at shelterislandhistorical.org, which will allow you to fill in details and add photos of your home. It’s easy — and free — to be a part of Island history.