No comments made at public hearing on the Shelter Island 2024 town budget

The Town Hall Meeting Room. (Reporter file photo)

It was billed as a public hearing on the proposed 2024 town budget, but no one chose to speak at the Nov. 8 session.

As quickly as the hearing was opened, it was closed.

Plans call for the Town Board to discuss the proposal at next Tuesday’s Town Board work session at which a special meeting could be added to allow a vote to adopt the spending plan.

That meeting is at 1 p.m. and accessible in person or virtually.

With the hearing now closed, it’s not expected the Town Board will allow any public comments.