Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 28, 2023

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Helen L. Gifford, Sag Harbor, was driving on Manhanset Road on Nov. 25 when she was stopped by police and given a ticket for operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended/revoked.

On Nov. 22, Edwin Amaya, East Patchogue, was issued a summons for speeding on New York Avenue — 42 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. He was also ticketed for unlicensed operation.

Dana R. Foster, Shelter Island, received a ticket for violation of the town code that prohibits a boat being tied up to an owner’s mooring without permission. The ticket was issued on Nov. 21 in Dering Harbor.

Police conducted 18 radar enforcement and traffic stops on Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 in the Center, Cartwright, the Heights, Ram Island, Menantic, Silver Beach and Hay Beach, resulting in 14 warnings and three tickets.

OTHER REPORTS

On Nov. 20, an unknown pickup truck was reported parked on a Center driveway for a week. A relative of the truck’s owner said it was disabled and would be towed. Another caller said a truck was blocking a construction site in the Center. An officer responded and said all vehicles were parked away from the entrance and not blocking access to the site.

On the 20th, the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a call about a burning odor in the basement of a Menantic home. It was determined that a hot water heater was leaking and had caused the panel to smoke. The basement was ventilated.

A complaint was received on Nov. 21 about an open burn in Cartwright. The owner was interviewed and said that earlier in the day he was burning leaves under a bamboo grove. An officer advised him that burning leaves was a violation of town code; a verbal warning was issued.

On Nov. 22, a caller told police he noticed an open door at his client’s residence in Hay Beach. An officer canvassed the area and noticed that a door had been shut improperly and was likely blown in by strong winds. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

A missing lock box with important documents was reported on Nov. 22. An officer located the box and advised the caller to review the documents and to contact police if any were missing.

On the 24th, a vehicle was missing and possibly stolen from a Center location. An officer located the vehicle and returned it to the owner. In a related case, a caller said a vehicle had been stolen out of his West Neck driveway. An officer recognized the vehicle from the previous incident and advised the caller that his son had driven the wrong vehicle home. Both vehicles were returned to their rightful owners without incident.

On the same day, police received a complaint about leaf blowers across the street creating a noise in Silver Beach. When an officer arrived, landscaping employees said the work was finished for the night.

Also, on the 24th, a caller, who was out of town, told police that a friend had reported seeing someone inside the caller’s Center home. Police responded and noted a closed but unlocked front door although there was no sign of anyone inside or of suspicious activity. The two officers subsequently found that an inside bathroom light had been left on and had cast a shadow on a living room lamp, making it appear from the roadway that a person was sitting in the living room, wearing a hat.

Police were told on Nov. 26 that an audible alarm was beeping in an area in Menantic. An officer responded and found the sound coming from under a RV in the driveway. The owner was contacted who said he had placed a rodent deterrent under the RV that beeps when it senses motion.

In other incidents: police unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; unlocked a residence with the keys inside; managed traffic control at the Turkey Plunge; and conducted two well-being checks.

ALARMS

Four fire alarms were set off in Cartwright, the Center and the Heights on Nov. 21, 22 and 26. In one, the owner was replacing batteries; the SIFD confirmed an alarm malfunction in another; burned food was the reason for the third; and smoke from cooking activated the fourth.

A residential alarm in the Center was set off on Nov. 26; the premises were secure.

ANIMALS

An injured deer was put down by police in the Center. A sick turkey was reported in the Center; the animal control officer (ACO) found a healthy turkey instead. A turkey with a broken wing in Silver Beach was taken to a vet for euthanasia by the ACO. The ACO was unable to capture a gull with a broken wing on Ram Island.

A dog was reported missing in the Center. The ACO assisted in the search but the dog returned home on its own. A found dog and a dog at large in the Center were both recognized by the ACO, who called the owners to retrieve them. A dog at large in Tarkettle was located by the ACO and followed him home.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 22, 23 and 25. One patient was taken to Southampton Hospital on Nov. 25.