Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Frank A. DeBernardis

obituary

Frank A. DeBernardis of Shelter Island passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. He was 80 years old.

Frank was born on Sept. 17, 1943 in Bryn Mawr, Penn. to Hilda (née Drenning) and Frank DeBernardis. He was one of two children.

On Feb. 17, 1968, in Weston, Conn., he married the love of his life Delight (née Hotchkiss) DeBernardis, and together they had two children.

He was an entrepreneur and mentor for multiple medical device companies and Gore Range Capital for 60 years. He was an adviser for National Institutes of Health and Columbia 3CI. He was also a trustee at the Shelter Island Yacht Club and trustee at Peconic Landing in Greenport. He won Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019 by Inc. Magazine.

Predeceased by his sister Barbara Stoddard, Frank is survived by his wife Delight; children Jennifer van der Meer and F. Andrew DeBernardis; and grandchildren Kat, Will and Lea.

The family has chosen to remember Frank’s life privately at this time.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.