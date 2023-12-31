2023 Year I n Review: A day in the life of the Shelter Island Library

Kimberly Atkins, always a warm welcoming presence at the Shelter Island Library. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

This look at the Shelter Island Library kicks off our ‘A Day in the Life,’ series, where we will take you inside Island institutions, businesses and places. Originally published in August 2023

It’s a typical summer Tuesday at the Shelter Island Public Library. Although the library officially opens at 9:30 a.m., the building is bustling long before that. Let’s take a look …

7:15 a.m. The crew from C’s Home and Office Management, the library’s cleaning service arrives. C’s comes in once a week to give the building its “deep clean.” On the other days, a single cleaning person is in early to go over the restrooms, and wipe down and disinfect all surfaces.

8-8:30 a.m. Assistant Director Laura Dickerson comes in early to take advantage of the rare quiet so she can handle any banking and financial matters.

9 a.m. (Depending on the ferry line) Director Terry Lucas pulls into the parking lot, along with the other morning staff members. In addition to Terry and Laura, a typical morning will include one or two people behind the circulation desk, one person doing reference and programming and a staff member in the children’s area.

Sandra Waldner goes out and empties the book drop and then processes any requests for books from the Shelter Island collection that may have come through the InterLibrary Loan program. She puts the free book carts on the front porch and readies the building for its opening, which includes ensuring that there’s plenty of toilet paper in the restrooms.

9:30 a.m. The doors are open. Adult patrons begin trickling in to use the computers, read the daily papers, check out or return a DVD or book. Or just chat.

10 a.m. Tyrell Jasper, who drives the Live-brary van for Suffolk Cooperative Library System, arrives from Bellport to deliver materials that have been ordered by Shelter Islanders from the other 52 libraries in the system, as well as pick up the books that Sandra has readied. He is more reliable than Amazon Prime.

10:15 a.m. Assistant to the Youth Services Librarian Mary Theinert readies the downstairs community room for “Sensory Hour.” Held every Tuesday and Wednesday, this time is devoted to babies and children 0 to 5, and their caregivers. Developmental toys are arrayed on colorful mats all across the room and soft tunnels to crawl through are set up. At 10:30, the place explodes with laughter, chatter and fun. When possible, the group meets outside under the tent, but today the weather is not cooperating.

Noon: Sara Garcia, head of Youth Services, arrives to help clean up after Sensory Hour and get ready for today’s crafts program, “Black Light Painting.” Her entrance is greeted by a flurry of “Saras!” from children awaiting her appearance. The morning’s toys are set aside for deep cleaning and then the mats and crawl-through tunnels are folded and stowed.

Intern DJ Hernandez helps Sara and Mary swap out regular light bulbs with the blacklight ones, hang additional lights and set up painting stations. At each spot on the paper-covered tables, they set out blacklight flashlights, paint brushes, paint palettes and water. Snacks and drinks are readied, as well.

1 p.m. The Black Light Painting program commences and 15 kids are having a great, screen-free time.

2 p.m. Upstairs, an almost-one-year-old crawls delightedly around the main floor under the watchful eye of her mother and desk clerk Suzanne Louer. Bells on her ankles allow them to keep track of her rapid movements. The new fiction shelf with its gaily colored dust jackets is of particular interest. “Sometimes I’m amazed that I actually get paid to work here,” says Suzanne as she watches the little reader-in-the-making.

2:10 p.m. A man comes in looking to send a fax. He’s just moved to the Island and is relieved to find that he can fax, scan and copy so easily.

2:15 p.m. Clean-up of the afternoon craft program gets underway. Then the rest of the little space is straightened up. “It’s easy to speed through it all,” says Sara, “but sometimes finding those scattered Legos can be tricky!” Departmental materials that came back through the book drop and the Circulation Desk or were just left throughout the building are re-shelved.

3 p.m. Town Social Worker Alexandra Hakim comes in for the first of several appointments in the cluttered but cozy “book sale room.” She’s there several afternoons a week to see Island clients.

Jeremy Stanzione, the library’s IT/Network Administrator and all-around tech wizard arrives and does whatever needs to be done to keep the technical aspects of the operation up and humming. Today he works with Jessica Montgomery to set up registration for some upcoming adult programs.

4 p.m. The Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, a Literary Club, gathers in the now-tidy Community Room. Named for Art Barnett and Richard Varney, both great lovers of poetry, the group meets weekly (and also has some members who participate via Zoom) for lively discussion and readings.

Throughout the day: There is a steady stream of people all day long. The circulation staff checks books in and out, shelves materials, calls patrons to alert them that their holds have arrived, all while answering questions about anything and everything. They recommend books and movies. They make library cards for new patrons. Everyone pitches in to help with computers, printers, business services or the inevitable questions about technology.

4:30 p.m. Downstairs, Sara and DJ begin working on the current Take & Make Kits for patron pick-up. This week it’s Popsicle Stick Snakes. Geared to children 6-plus, these fun and easy crafts contain everything needed to make your very own moveable serpent.

5 p.m. It’s time for Sara to do her more “official librarian” work, such as program planning, writing her board report, typing up programs, ordering books and organizing craft supplies for upcoming events.

This is a rare evening when there is no event, but that doesn’t mean there’s no activity. Sara presides over her downstairs domain until closing time at 7 p.m. and, more often than not, there are several “tweens” hanging out, playing games or just chatting with her to keep her company,

Jeremy gets into his electric car at about 6 p.m. to make the westward trek home.

Marian McEnroe can usually be found on the circulation desk most evenings, accompanied by Kimberly Atkins or Jessica. They continue to serve patrons, help with electronics and, in their “down time,” work on the library’s monthly newsletter, writing, editing, and double checking dates and times.

7 p.m. It’s time to call it a day. The staff fans out across the building, checking to ensure all patrons have left, that the restrooms are empty, everything is put away, doors are locked, lights are turned off and all is secure.

Even without an evening program, the little library has serviced about 200 people today, ranging in age from a few months to those in their eighth or ninth decade. Few patrons — or staff members — leave without a smile on their faces.

It’s been a good day in the neighborhood.