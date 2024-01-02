Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 2, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Following an 11-month police investigation, Oscar Sanchez Mendoza, 48, of Greenport was arrested on Dec. 20 at 9:04 a.m. and charged with burglary in the 2nd degree and grand larceny in the 3rd degree. He had committed the burglary at an occupied Shelter Island residence in Jan. 2023 where the amount taken exceeded $20,000.

His arrest included assistance from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Suffolk County Police and the U.S. Secret Service, and was the result of several search warrants and Grand Jury subpoenas.

Mr. Mendoza was held overnight by Shelter Island Police, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where he was assigned to supervised release by the Probation Department and ordered to return to court at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Police found Jeffrey A. Franzoni, 43, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sleeping in his vehicle with the engine running and the vehicle in drive. Following a DWI investigation, he was arrested on Dec. 25 at 1:45 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and aggravated DWI.

Mr. Franzoni was held overnight and later arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Lauro E. Lituma, Bedford, was ticketed on North Cartwright Road on Dec. 27 for speeding — 56 miles per hour In a 35-mph zone.

Police conducted 10 radar enforcement and traffic stops in Dering Harbor, the Center, Menantic, West Neck, the Heights and Cartwright on Dec. 18 through 23 and on Dec. 27, resulting in eight warnings and one ticket.

ACCIDENTS

Heather Lee, Shelter Island, told police she was making a left turn in the Shelter Island School’s rear parking lot when her school bus hit a parked vehicle belonging to Frank J. Adipietro of Shelter Island. Estimated damage of over $1,000 involved a scratch on the driver’s-side of the bus and a broken taillight and damage to the front passenger-side bumper of the other vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A tree blocking a roadway on Route 114 was cleared away by the Highway Department on Dec. 18. A skiff taking on water at a Cartwright town dock was reported; the owner notified and bilged the boat.

Also on that date, police investigated a Ram Island homeowner’s complaint that an unknown person entered his property without his permission. An officer on patrol noticed flooding in West Neck, causing a hazardous condition; the Highway Department was notified and set out traffic warning signs. An officer placed cones after seeing a tree limb partially down on a Silver Beach roadway.

A shed on fire in the Center was reported on the 18th. It turned out to be a candle flickering in the shed; the Shelter Island Fire Department confirmed there was no problem.

Property damage in the Center was called in on the 22nd for informational purposes only.

On the 24th, a caller told police that leaf blowers in the Hay Beach area were creating a disturbance and asked if that violated the town code. An officer explained that leaf blowing is lawful and that there were no restrictions regarding the times people can conduct yard work on the Island. The caller responded that she would contact the Town Board to request regulations be put in place.

On Dec. 24, a water leak was reported from a pipe on a dock in Silver Beach; the caretaker was notified to shut off the water. A caller told police that his vehicle was damaged while parked in Silver Beach; police were investigating.

A pedestrian reported being nearly hit by a vehicle while walking in the Center on Dec. 26.

Two incidents of flooding were observed by officers on Dec. 26 in the Center. Traffic cones were set out.

In other incidents: police performed court duty; unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside; provided seven lift assists; monitored the holiday parade; attended rifle training in Westhampton; responded to two false 911 calls; conducted two well-being checks; and answered a request for an extra patrol.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department and police answered six alarms on Dec. 18 (two alarms), Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 (two alarms) in the Center, South Ferry and West Neck. One was set off by a water leak, three others were false alarms and a fifth was caused by workers cutting wood. A carbon monoxide alarm was determined to be a false alarm.

Open doors in the Center and Ram Island on Dec. 18 were caused by doors being blown open by the winds. The premises were secured in both cases. On the 21st, a resident was unaware a Center garage alarm was connected to the house alarm, and on the 22nd, cleaning staff accidentally set off an alarm on Ram Island. The premises were all secure at a Center residence on the 25th.

ANIMALS

The animal control officer (ACO) was unable to locate at dog at large in the Center. The ACO assisted in the search for a missing dog in Dering Harbor. The ACO also searched for two missing dogs in Silver Beach; they were later located by another officer. Two dogs loose in the Center were located and the owner notified. A caller reported a large, aggressive dog at large in the Center; the ACO located the dog and notified the owners.

A turkey hit by a vehicle in the Center was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator for observation. A bird reported in a house in Hay Beach was captured and released out doors.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 20, 21, 23 and 26. One person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Dec. 21l, and one caller refused medical attention on Dec. 18.