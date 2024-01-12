Daily Update: Birds of a feather

Eastern Bluebirds at Shell Beach one morning this week. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Birds of a feather

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Gov. Hochul nixes Grieving Families Act for second time

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wildcats take league title with win over Mt. Sinai

NORTHFORKER

Dry is the new delicious at Demarchelier

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Teeling’s Fighting Irish coffee

