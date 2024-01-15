Daily Update: What is that? Jan. 15, 2024

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for January 15, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

What is that? Jan. 15, 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Holocaust survivor shares her story of horror and hope at Riverhead Middle School

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck girls team fends off Porters late surge

NORTHFORKER

Meet the new executive director of Hallockville Museum Farm, Heather Johnson

SOUTHFORKER

Pleased to meet ewe! Lambs roam at Ram’s Head Inn

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

