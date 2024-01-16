Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 16, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Frank J. Adipietro, Shelter Island, told police on Jan. 7 that he was driving west on Ram Island Drive when he hit a slippery patch of pavement during a winter storm, lost control of his vehicle and slid off the roadway, hitting a tree. There was damage of over $1,000 to the undercarriage and the front end of the vehicle.

Dr. Adipietro sustained injuries from the collision and was taken by an Emergency Medical Service team to Eastern Long Island Hospital. His vehicle was towed from the site.

OTHER REPORTS

Police made two traffic stops on Jan. 11 in Hay Beach and the Heights, resulting in two warnings.

A caller said that on Jan. 8 an EZ Pass fee was charged, and although the pass was registered to the driver, an officer was unable to confirm that the registration matched the photo provided by the toll notice.

A lost wallet was reported on Jan. 8; the caller subsequently notified police it was found in her residence.

An officer assisted Southold Police in locating a vehicle in question. Also on the 8th, the sound of four gunshots in the Hay Beach area was reported. An officer responded and found vehicles parked on Island Way Road, but nobody was at the scene and no gunshots were heard. The owner of the property confirmed that hunters were given permission to be on the property.

On Jan. 9, a caller reported an object floating in the North Ferry Channel; Southold Police said they would monitor it. Police assisted a Southampton Marine Patrol in identifying the contact information for a missing person washed ashore in Hampton Bays.

A residential alarm on Ram Island, possibly a malfunction due to a storm, was activated on Jan. 10. The premises were secure with no signs of any criminal activity.

A downed tree blocking a roadway in the Center was noticed by an officer on patrol in the Center on Jan. 10. Cones were set out and the Highway Department notified. Flooded roads were reported in the Center and West Neck; the Highway Department was requested to set out flood barricades for both locations.

A caller reported a sunken boat in Coecles Harbor on Jan. 10; the owner was notified.

The Shelter Island Fire and Police departments responded to a smoke alarm at the Chequit on the 10th. It was set off by a popcorn machine.

Also on the 10th, a caller told police that a generator running in Longview was creating a noise disturbance. A contractor was notified and authorized the officer to shut off the generator.

In other incidents: police provided a funeral escort; attended court duty; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes for Shelter Island School 5th and 6th graders; unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside; had “lunch with an officer” with school students; patrolled a varsity basketball game; and conducted two well-being checks.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 11 and another to Southampton Hospital on Jan. 8. A team assisted a person who did not require transportation on Jan. 9.