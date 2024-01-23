Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan: 23, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Mario J. Albarracin Gutama, East Hampton, was driving on St. Mary’s Road on Jan. 12 when he was ticketed for speeding — 49 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone. Also on the 12th, Robert H. Miller, Jamesport, was issued a speeding summons on the same roadway — 55 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Braulio Andres, East Hampton, received two tickets on North Ferry Road on Jan. 13 for operating an uninspected vehicle without a license.

Antoni Sakowicz, Riverhead, was given two summonses on Jan. 17 on Grand Avenue for driving while using a portable electronic device and for operating a vehicle with visibility distorted by broken glass. Also on the 17th, James H. Stones, Hampton Bays, was ticketed on South Ferry Road for driving while using a portable electronic device.

John P. Duo, Shelter Island, was given a summons on North Menantic Road for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Police conducted 21 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Menantic, Manwaring, Ram Island and the Heights on Jan. 12 through 14 and Jan. 17 through 21, resulting in 12 warnings and eight tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Caroline C. Scudder, Shelter Island, told police she was driving south on West Neck Road when she hit a deer crossing in front of her vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side and front of the vehicle. She was not injured in the accident.

A minor accident was reported by Andrew Payne II, Shelter Island, who said he was traveling south on South Ferry Road when he hit a deer at dusk in front of the Historical Society. Damage was estimated at under $1,000. An officer searched the area for the deer with negative results.

OTHER REPORTS

Roadway flooding was reported anonymously in West Neck on Jan. 13. An officer set out cones and notified the Shelter Island Highway Department. Another flooded roadway in the Center made the road impassable on Jan. 13. The Highway Department placed barricades blocking the road temporarily until the water receded. Power was lost for about 13 Center residences when a tree limb was reported hanging on a primary wire and a secondary wire was also down, obstructing traffic in a lane of traffic. PSEG was notified.

On the 13th, an officer on patrol noticed a large navigational device partially submerged and floating off Crescent Beach; a marine unit was notified and removed it. Police also responded to a verbal domestic dispute reported in the Center.

A tree blocking a Menantic roadway was called in on Jan. 14. Police said it was not obstructing traffic but set out cones along the shoulder of the road and notified the Highway Department. Also on the 14th, a Silver Beach resident reported seeing, on his ring camera, a suspicious person on his property.

Highway departments in the Heights, Dering Harbor and the Island were alerted to snow-covered roadways and icy conditions on Jan. 16.

A construction truck was blocking a roadway in the Center the same day; the driver was advised to move the vehicle away from a blind curve.

An officer and a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm in Menantic on Jan. 18; the owner was having problems with a wood stove resulting in an excess of smoke in the residence. A caller reported that while driving in the Center, she hit a deer but she gave no additional information. An officer canvassed the area and both driver and deer were gone.

Civil documentation was provided in a landlord/tenant dispute in Cartwright on the 18th. On the 20th, flooding was reported in front of a residence in Silver Beach.

In other incidents: police conducted a well-being check; unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside; submitted State administrative reports; had lunch at the school with pre-kindergarten and 1st graders; assisted a disabled vehicle that had run out of gas; attended cold-water ice rescue training; and responded to a lost and found report.

ALARMS

Police and the Fire Department responded to two fire alarms in West Neck on Jan. 12 and at Town Hall on Jan. 18. The first was caused by a water leak in the roof of the Shelter Island House; the second was a false alarm.

A residential alarm in the Center was activated on Jan. 12; there were no problems. Two residential alarms in the Center on Jan. 18 and Jan. 20 were set off due to no passcode being provided in the first case, and the wrong code being entered in the second.

An officer responded to a residential alarm in Hay Beach on Jan. 20 and found an open side door. The residence was declared secure and there were no signs of any criminal activity.

ANIMALS

A dog was reported missing in West Neck. The animal control officer (ACO) helped look for the dog until he returned home on his own. An anonymous caller said a small dog was crying in an SUV on Ram Island. The owner said the dog was in the vehicle for less than an hour and was wearing a sweater. The officer noted no problems.

A dog at large in the Center was recognized by the ACO who called the owner to retrieve the dog. The ACO looked for a second dog at large in the Center until the dog returned home on its own. A loose dog in Cartwright had been reunited with its owner when the ACO arrived.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20 and 21. One case on Jan. 13 refused medical attention. Two cases were taken to Southampton Hospital on Jan. 15 and 18.