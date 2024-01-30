Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 30, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Renaud Jean Baptiste, Wheatley Heights, N.Y., was driving on South Ferry Road on Jan. 26 when he was given a ticket for failure to keep right.

On the 27th, Hector E. Huertas Perez, Shelter Island, received two tickets on North Ferry Road for operating an unregistered vehicle and for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

Peter P. Gulluscio, Shelter Island, was given two tickets on Jan. 27 on St. Mary’s Road for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Police conducted 18 radar enforcement and traffic stops on Jan. 22 through Jan. 27 in the Center, Menantic, the Heights and West Neck, resulting in 12 warnings and five tickets.

ACCIDENTS

A minor accident was reported by Dickinson Baker, Shelter Island, on Jan. 23 while he was driving south on South Ferry Road. A deer ran out on the roadway, hitting his vehicle on the front driver’s-side bumper. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Center on Jan. 22. The vehicle was located and no problems were noted by the officer.

On Jan. 22, a caller told police her property was once again listed for sale without her knowledge or permission. She had complained before about this possible real estate scam and would provide additional documentation for police about the newest incident.

On Jan. 23, an officer on patrol noticed water streaming across the road from a Heights residence. A hose had been left on accidentally and was shut off without incident. A caller reported people yelling at a Center location. An officer spoke to an individual and a tenant who had just arrived on the Island and hadn’t heard any yelling. The owner agreed and said her dogs hadn’t barked at hearing any noise either.

A floating dock was reported washed ashore in Shorewood on Jan. 26; officers secured the dock at a town landing.

Loud music was causing a disturbance in Silver Beach on Jan.27; an officer responded, and workers on the scene agreed to turn down the radio.

In other incidents: officers performed court duty; gave two lift assists; responded to a well-being check; served as security for a varsity basketball game at the Shelter Island School; verified a Vehicle Identification Number; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders; attended lunch with kindergartners; attended breath-test training in Yaphank; logged in a request for a police patrol; and opened two houses for residents without keys.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to three alarms in Silver Beach on Jan. 22, South Ferry Hills on Jan. 24, and Ram Island on Jan. 24. The first, a smoke alarm, was set off by the owner changing a battery; the second was triggered by dust; and the third was caused by a puff-back from the boiler.

On Jan. 6, police responded to a residential alarm in Hay Beach. There were no signs of any criminal activity.

ANIMALS

A dog was reported missing in South Ferry Hills but had returned home prior to the animal control officer’s (ACO) arrival. The ACO recognized a dog at large in the Center and called the owner to retrieve it. A deer stuck in a fence in the Center was freed by the ACO, but the animal had a broken leg and was put down by officers.

A caller reported that squirrels had fallen out of a tree in the Center. The mother squirrel had died, but the ACO said the juvenile squirrels were old enough to be on their own.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 22, 23, 25, 26 and 27. One person was taken to Southampton Hospital on Jan. 27.