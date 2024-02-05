WMAC reschedules meeting

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Waterways Management Advisory Council meeting originally scheduled for Feb. 12, has been moved to tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 4:30 p.m.

Members will be discussing proposals for changes to Chapter 53 of the Town Code dealing with docks.

A three-month moratorium on applications for new docks is in effect to give the WMAC and Town Board time to work on the code changes. That could be extended for another three months if more time is needed.

The full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is available on the Town website under the tab for committees.