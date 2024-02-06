Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 6, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On Jan. 31, William J. Sanford, 45, of White Plains, was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right. He was subsequently arrested at 10:56 p.m. for driving while intoxicated — a first offense for DWI and also a first offense for operating with a blood alcohol count of .08 %.

Mr. Sanford was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Hally S. Dinkel, Shelter Island, was ticketed on South Ferry Road on Feb. 2 for speeding — 58 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone.

Police conducted radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Heights and Center on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 through 3, resulting in five warnings and one ticket.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on Jan. 29 that two cement trucks were stuck in a field on his Menantic property; the call was documented for the record. While on patrol, an officer saw a pothole on a Silver Beach road that caused a hazardous condition. Traffic cones were deployed.

On the 30th, an officer, on request, turned off a leaking faucet in a Center resident’s bathroom.

On Feb. 1, police monitored daily rainfall from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31 for the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Dering Harbor conditional shellfish harvesting program.

A caller complained on Feb. 2 that a person was using a joint credit card excessively, causing a large amount of debt. Another person reported that an unknown caller requested a certified check; no additional information regarding personal or financial detail was provided to the recipient except for her name.

Loud music was reported in the Center at 9 a.m. on Feb. 3. An officer stayed in the area for 10 to 15 minutes and did not hear any music. The caller was advised to contact the Police Department immediately if she hears loud music again.

Police were told on Feb. 3 that an open burn in the Center was affecting the caller’s health. An officer observed branches burning, but confirmed that there was no violation of the town’s open burning code.

A documentation request was received regarding concerns for a relative on Feb. 4.

In other incidents: police officers had lunch with school students; attended Suffolk County helicopter training; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders; gave a lift assist; responded to one lost and found report; answered a false 911 call; and provided fingerprinting for a renewed firearm permit.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire departments responded to a smoke alarm on Ram Island on Jan. 29. It was activated by steam from a shower.

On the 30th, a burglary alarm was set off when a cleaning staff member entered the wrong code. A fire alarm on the 31st in the Center was declared a false alarm by the owner.

ANIMALS

The animal control officer (ACO) was asked to conduct a welfare check on a dog in Hay Beach. The dog’s difficulty in walking was due to age and existing medical conditions. An injured gull in West Neck was captured by the ACO and taken to a wild-life rehabilitator for treatment. An officer searched for an injured deer in West Neck with negative results.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 29, 31 and Feb. 4. A sixth person was taken to Klenawicus Airfield for a Suffolk County Police airlift by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.