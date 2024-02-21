Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 21, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Two tickets were issued on Feb. 14 and 19 for speeding on New York Avenue. Manuel D. Lopez Gonzales, Shelter Island, was driving 35 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. On the 19th, Jackson K. Von Savage, West Cape May, N.J., was stopped for speeding — 42 mph in the same zone.

Police conducted 11 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Heights and Menantic on Feb. 12 and 14 and on Feb. 16 through 19, resulting in eight warnings and two tickets.

ACCIDENTS

John A. Simensen, Centereach, told police on Feb. 14 that he was traveling west on Sleepy Hollow Road when glare from the sun made him unable to see the blinking hazard lights of a Mackay Contracting trailer, which was parked on the roadway. Estimated damage to the front of Mr. Simensen’s vehicle and the rear of the trailer exceeded $1,000. Mr. Simensen told police his speed in hitting the trailer was under 15 mph.

Icy road conditions were responsible for two accidents on Feb. 13. Nicholas J. Hamblet, Shelter Island, was headed north on Lake Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. The estimated damage to the front driver’s-side of his vehicle exceeded $1,000. There was no damage to the pole.

Domenico J. Seddio was driving north on Stearns Point Road when his vehicle slid off the roadway and hit two metal deer fence posts, also grazing a small tree. Estimated damage to the front right passenger door and quarter panel was over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on Feb. 12 that someone with a flashlight was walking near a pond on her Center property. An officer located the person who said he was tracking a deer. He was advised to contact the caller in advance the next time.

Hazardous conditions were reported on the 13th — bamboo falling on a primary wire caused sparks in Menantic and a broken branch was hanging on a wire in the Center. PSEG was notified in both cases.

On Feb. 14 and 17, police reported icy road conditions to Highway Departments in the Center, Heights and Dering Harbor.

Police conducted an investigation on the 15th into a scam attempt at criminal impersonation. On Feb. 16, police followed up on a complaint about mail missing from a post office box.

An officer, on patrol on Big Ram Island on Feb. 18, notified the Highway Department about icy roads.

On Feb. 19, a caller reported that a broken-off dock piling on Ram Island was floating off-shore; police notified a marine unit.

In other incidents: police unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; taught a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson to 6th graders; helped install a child’s car seat; responded to two lost and found reports; and followed up on a false 911 call.

ALARMS

On Feb. 14, a heat detector at a Ram Island residence was accidentally set off by sanding. Also on that day, a smoke detector in the Center was activated by a maintenance crew installing an oven.

The Shelter Island Fire Department was called out on Feb. 15 and 19 in West Neck and the Center. The first was a carbon monoxide/fire alarm, caused by cooking. The second alarm was the result of expired detectors.

ANIMALS

A dog at large in West Neck was reported; the animal control officer (ACO) was unable to locate it. The ACO was asked to respond to the welfare of a dog in the Heights being left out in the cold; she spoke to the owner who brought the dog inside. The ACO assisted with a search for a dog at large in Menantic until the owner called to say the dog had returned home.

Two injured deer in the Center and Silver Beach were put down by police.

A caller reported two chickens were on her Heights property for over a week; the ACO tried to locate the owner of the birds. The ACO assisted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with a welfare check. A gull “in distress” on a West Neck beach was captured and taken to a wildlife rehabilitator.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb. 13, 16, 17 and 19. A team provided a lift-assist for a seventh case and medical assistance was refused.