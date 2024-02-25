What is that? Feb. 24, 2024

Can you Identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon was the first to contact us with the correct ID of last week’s photo (see below) — Hap Bowditch’s stunning sculpture of runners at the corner of Smith and Midway roads.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Barbara Vandenbergh, Cynthia Michalak and Renee Holmes Prevot were also absolutely correct on our Facebook page.

Hap, one of our most accomplished and inspirational artists, turns metal into magic, giving the most solid material lightness, movement and grace.

His runners pay tribute to the Island’s long and storied tradition of distance running, and reminds us of June and October, when the 10K and 5K races draw crowds of runners from all over the world to compete on what’s known as one of the most beautiful courses on the circuit.