Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Feb. 28, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On Feb. 20, Danny J. Quezada Palacios, Flanders, was driving on New York Avenue when he was stopped by police for having non-distinctive or dirty license plates.

Kyle T. Craig, Miller Place, was ticketed on South Ferry Road on Feb. 21 for operating an uninspected vehicle. On the same day, Norma A. Nunez Munez, Shelter Island, was given two summonses on Chase Avenue for driving an uninspected vehicle without a license.

On Feb. 22, police gave Laura C. Beltran Manrique, East Hampton, two tickets on South Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and for driving while her license was revoked/suspended.

On North Ferry Road on Feb. 23, Bethany A. Peterson, Eastport, received a ticket for driving an uninspected vehicle.

A speeding ticket was issued to Lauren R. Berson, East Hampton, for driving 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue.

Police conducted 16 traffic stops in the Center, Menantic, the Heights and West Neck on Feb. 20 through 24, resulting in 16 warnings and eight tickets.

ACCIDENTS

On Feb. 20, Jaime E. Lenzer, Shelter Island, told police she was parked in lane 2 at the dock of a North Ferry boat when a vehicle driven by Jane L. Gottshall, Shelter Island, rolled into her vehicle from lane 1. Danage exceeded $1,000 to the passenger’s-side front of Ms. Lenzer’s car and the driver’s-side front of Ms. Gottshall’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On Feb. 20, an employee reported that an unknown vehicle was seen on video on a Center property. A Department of Motor Vehicles check showed the vehicle belonged to the owner.

An officer on patrol on Feb, 21 noticed that lights were on at a Silver Beach home but no vehicles were in the driveway. The doors and windows were checked and all were secure. The owner was advised and told the officer that a living room light was on a timer.

Police provided a lift assist to a person at a Center home on Feb. 20. There were no injuries.

On the 22nd, an officer on patrol found a small boat washed ashore in Silver Beach; it was removed to the police impound yard for safekeeping. A Center caller reported that a delivery truck was parked for 45 minutes with the engine running. An officer canvassed the area with negative results; the caller said the problem was on-going.

Also on the 22nd, police were advised that a male was observed on the caller’s ring camera walking around her property taking photos. The complaint was filed for documentation purposes.

Police received a call on Feb. 23 that a front door in Cartwright was open and a light on when no one was supposed to be home. An officer canvassed the premises and found no criminal signs. The caller subsequently said the cause was accidental.

ALARMS

An entry alarm at Town Hall was activated by an employee on Feb. 20. There was no problem. Also on the 20th, a motion alarm at Dime Bank was reported as a false alarm by any employee.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Feb. 22 in the Center. There were no problems.

ANIMALS

An animal in distress (not specified) in West Neck was taken by the animal control officer (ACO) to a wildlife rehabilitator. A horned owl in Silver Beach was also transported to a rehabilitator. The ACO cut the netting of a deer caught in a soccer net in West Neck and freed the deer.

The ACO was unable to locate dogs at large in Hay Beach and Shorewood. A Center caller reported her dogs had gotten out of her yard; the ACO found them and followed the dogs home.

AIDED CASES Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported one person to Southampton Hospital on Feb. 23 and a second to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb. 24.