Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 19, 2024

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On March 18, at 8:42 a.m., Shelter Island police officers arrested Michael R. Danielsen, 48, of Sound Beach on two charges — aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree and operating a vehicle with its registration or privilege suspended or revoked. Further investigation showed Mr. Danielsen had a suspended New York State driver’s license with 20 active suspensions.

Mr. Danielsen was processed, released on his own recognizance, and issued an appearance ticket for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

Jessie E. King, New York City, was ticketed on West Neck Road on March 11 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Miriam S. Munoz Astudillo, Shirley, was stopped by police on March 13 and given a ticket for speeding on New York Avenue — 42 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. She was given a second summons for unlicensed operation.

Aidan J. Moran, Aquebogue, was driving on West Neck Road on March 15 when he was ticketed for having his vision distorted by broken glass.

On the 16th, Anthony A. Menez, Shelter Island, received a summons for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 55 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Jose A. Moreno Martinez, Lindenhurst, was given a summons on New York Avenue for disobeying a traffic control device on March 17.

Police conducted 22 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in Cartwright, the Heights, Center, South Ferry and West Neck, resulting in 17 warnings and six tickets.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported loud music on March 12 (location not specified). An officer canvassed the area and heard no music. He later spoke to a group that said they had been playing music earlier and agreed they would not turn it back on.

A victim of identify theft reported it to police on the 12th.

A buoy was seen floating in front of a West Neck dock on March 13. An officer noticed a metal rod sticking out of the water where the buoy was located. A police marine unit followed up.

On the 16th, a pothole was called in from Hay Beach; an officer referred the problem to the Highway Department. Also on that date, a caller reported a suspect in a Center parking lot; an officer investigated and found no offense had been committed.

A smell of gas in the Center was reported on the 16th. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and found the cause was coming from a kitchen stove in the basement. The gas was turned off and the building ventilated.

In other incidents: police performed three lift assists; conducted three well-being checks; served as school crossing guards; had lunch with the school’s 3rd graders; answered three lost and found reports; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes to 5th, 7th and 8 graders; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; and attended Justice Court proceedings.

ALARMS

The SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the Heights on March 12. There were high levels of C0 in a basement kitchen but there was “negative exposure” and the area was ventilated. Another fire alarm in Dering Harbor was set off on March 14. The caretaker said workers had accidentally activated it..

A smoke detector in HiLo was set off by steam from a shower.

ANIMALS

Two dogs at large at large in the Center were captured by the animal control officer (ACO) and returned to their owner. Another loose dog got away from its dog watcher; the ACO assisted in retrieving the dog. The ACO was unable to locate a dog reported at large in Shorewood.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams took one person to Southampton Hospital on March 11 and six patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 12, 13, 14, 16 and !7. One aided case refused medical transport on March 11.