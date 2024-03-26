Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 26, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Shelter Island police followed up on a complaint about the unauthorized use of a vehicle and, as a result, arrested Sinan Tuncay, 37, of Brooklyn, on March 18 at 3:15 p.m. He was charged with that crime in the 3rd degree. Mr. Tuncay was processed and released on a desk appearance ticket, requiring him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

A vehicle accident on New York Avenue led to the arrest of Michael R. Derby, 33, of Floral Park, on March 20 at 9:09 p.m. Mr. Derby was charged with driving while intoxicated, a first offense, and with moving from the lane unsafely.

He was held overnight at police headquarters, arraigned in Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to court at a later time.

SUMMONSES

Harrison A. Weslek, Shelter Island, was driving on North Midway Road when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for having more than the one passenger allowed on his driver’s permit.

Robert W. Fairbairn, New York City, was issued a summons on March 23 for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 52 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

On the same day, Constance J. Abate, New York City, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign on Grand Avenue.

Police conducted 16 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Heights, Cartwright and West Neck on March 19-21 and March 23-24, resulting in 11 warnings and three tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Tara F. Wilson was driving north on West Neck Road on March 18 when a deer hit her vehicle. The deer had first been struck by an unknown oncoming vehicle in the southbound lane. Damage to the left front bumper and quarter panel of Ms. Wilson’s vehicle was over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller told police on March 18 that construction trucks were parked on the roadway around a turn on Ram Island, creating a hazardous condition. An officer found two trucks parked slightly on the road and advised the site manager to move them.

A neighbor alerted police to lights being on after hours at Cornucopia. An officer responded and found the building secure and no signs of any criminal activity.

On the 19th, police provided documentation for a domestic dispute in Longview. A complainant reported a person trespassing on his property and asked the police to advise the trespasser to stay away from any of his properties. An affidavit of trespass was also signed.

Also on the 19th, a motion alarm was set off at a residence in Silver Beach. An officer found all doors and windows were secure. The caretaker will check the alarm sensors.

On March 21, police investigated a report of stolen property on Ram Island. On the 23rd, a flooded road in the Center was reported.

In other incidents: police attended five training sessions in Southold, Westhampton and on Shelter Island; provided three lift assists; responded to three lost and found reports; handled a false 911 call; assisted East Hampton police with the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Montauk; and attended “Lunch with an Officer” at the school.

ANIMALS

The animal control officer (ACO) captured an injured rooster in Cartwright but was unable to locate the owner. The rooster was taken to an animal rehabilitator for treatment. An injured robin was reported in the Center; when the ACO arrived, it had died. An injured opossum in Long View was gone when the ACO arrived.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 19, 21 and 23, and one patient to Southampton Hospital on March 19. A sixth person refused medical attention on March 22.