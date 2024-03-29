What is that? March 29, 2024

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Just in time for Holy Week, Faith Cummings wrote on our Facebook page to identify last week’s mystery photo (see right) as being on Our Lady of the Isle Church.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

And Roger McKeon emailed us: “The emblem on the façade of Our Lady of the Isle. Let’s see what Father Peter has to say about it …”

Roger that, Roger.

Father DeSanctis said it is the official shield of the parish and, “to the left is a golden rose, which the Holy Father presents to Marian shrines to the Blessed Mother. To the right is a map of the Island, and below is an emblem of the Passionist Fathers, who were pastors of the first parish in 1911.”