Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 2, 2024

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Enrique C. Serrano Orellana, East Hampton, was driving on North Cartwright Road on March 27 when he was ticketed for speeding — 55 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Jonathan S. Foster, East Hampton, was given a summons on the 27th on Burns Road for driving an unregistered vehicle. On the same date, Edison W. Parker, Shelter Island, received a ticket for operating an uninspected vehicle on South Ferry Road.

Walter S. Barrera Rea, Sag Harbor, was given a summons, on Marc Street, also on the 27th, for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Police conducted 10 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center, Heights, West Neck and Cartwright on March 26, 27 and 29, resulting in nine warnings and four tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Jill A. Diepold, Shelter Island, told police on March 26 that she was driving south on South Cartwright Road when a deer ran into the driver’s-side door, causing more than $1,000 in damages. There were no injuries.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 25, police followed up on an active warrant investigation, and officers responded to a report of stolen items from a Dering Harbor residence.

An anonymous caller reported a vehicle causing a disturbance in the Heights on March 25. Officers located a vehicle matching the description but no violations were observed.

On March 26, officers responded to a person collecting his belongings at a Hay Beach residence.

A caller told police on March 27 that construction vehicles were parked at the top of a hill on Little Ram Island, creating a traffic hazard. The owner moved them and was advised to set out cones in the future if the vehicles were parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

Police were told anonymously on March 27 that there was loud construction noise creating a disturbance. An officer patrolled the area with negative results of construction or noise.

On the 28th, police continued to investigate a previous trespassing case in West Neck.

Three vehicles were reported traveling at a high rate of speed in Silver Beach on March 30. An officer responded and canvassed the area with negative results.

In other incidents: police performed court duty; taught DARE (Drug Awareness Resistance Education) to 5th and 6th graders; conducted two well-being checks; attended training in Southold; responded to one lost and found call; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; and attended “lunch with an officer” at the Shelter Island School.

ALARMS

A burglary alarm in Tarkettle was set off on March 29. The owner had difficulty with his key pad; the alarm was accidentally activated.

On March 31, an alarm at Chase Bank went off after a power outage. Police found the building was secure. (PSEG map showed 1,700 residences briefly without power.)

ANIMALS

An owner reported her dogs were missing from her yard in Menantic. The animal control officer (ACO) assisted with the search until the dogs were located by the owner. A dog at large was reported in a Center yard. The ACO recognized the dog that lived next door; it returned home on its own. A missing dog was reported in Cartwright. The ACO located the dog and followed it back home.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 26, 28 and 31. One case refused medical assistance on March 27, and another required no transport on March 29.