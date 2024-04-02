Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Janet Ann Hansen

Janet Ann Hansen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on March 31, 2024, surrounded by family.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1933, to Frank and Maud Boslet. She grew up in Brooklyn and later moved to New Hyde Park, N.Y. There she met the love of her life, William Carit Hansen at the age of 14. They married on April 24, 1955 and raised five children in Mineola, N.Y.: William (Jill) Hansen, Douglas (Susan) Hansen, Tammy (Andrew) Cavanaugh, Kim (Darren) Messina and Christian (Shiobhan) Hansen.

Janet attended Briarcliff College in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. and studied fashion design. She worked in Manhattan on Fifth Avenue in millinery, as well as modeling fashion. Ultimately, she excelled in her most important career, her family said, becoming a full-time mom and homemaker.

After Bill retired in 1985, they moved to Shelter Island where they found their charming home and opened Homeport Antiques and Collectibles in the barn on their property. While Janet tended to the antiques, Bill refinished furniture. Janet also enjoyed a successful career in real estate on Shelter Island, another passion highlighting her love of design and home decorating.

Janet’s and William’s involvement in church life began at the First Presbyterian Church of New Hyde Park and continued at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, where they both served as elders. Her steadfast faith was the basis for all aspects of her life and was evident by the way she treated and loved others.

They aptly named their residence “Homeport,” since it was the place where the family gathered year-round, celebrating events big and small. With memories embedded deeply, “Homeport” was the safe harbor in the storms of life, where all could return to a place of warmth, joy, and most importantly, the love of family.

Janet is survived by her children and their spouses; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great nephews and niece. She was preceded in death by William, her husband of almost 67 years; by her parents, Frank and Maud Boslet; her mother and father-in-law, Carit and Ellen Hansen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Leona and William Cosgrove; her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Anne Boslet; and infant grandson, Andrew Messina.

The family will receive visitors to share memories and light refreshments on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A funeral service in the church sanctuary will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Shelter Island Cemetery located directly behind the church.

Janet’s family extends ther deepest thanks to the staff of San Simeon By The Sound Nursing Home in gratitude for all of their kindness and assistance over the last 18 months and in the final weeks, helping to provide a loving journey home for her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to the Andrea Tillman Memorial Employee Assistance Program Fund at San Simeon by the Sound, 61700 County Road 48, Greenport, NY 19944. Please indicate “In Memory of Janet Hansen” in the memo line.