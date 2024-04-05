Looking back, looking forward: Art historian Levin to interview Shelter Island’s Roz Dimon

Art historian Gail Levin, left, will interview Roz Dimon about the interactive art process. (Courtesy photo)

Island artist Roz Dimon, who has been painting with a digital brush for over 30 years, is the creator of a new form of art and storytelling.

The painter has spoken about her art at numerous conferences and presentations with Gail Levin, a Distinguished Professor of Art History, American Studies and Women’s Studies at Baruch College and The Graduate Center of the City University of New York.

On Saturday, April 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., the two will present a lively discourse on digital art, which, loosely defined, is any artwork that draws on digital technology in its creative process.

There is a permanent exhibit at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s History Center known as the Havens DIMONscape. It is a multilayered digital piece of artwork created by Roz Dimon that depicts the history of the Havens house and family.

By scanning a QR code with an iPhone or the provided iPads, the viewer has access to audio, and over 1,000 layers of historic images that represent 300 years’ worth of Havens’ history.

Admission to the event, at the History Center, 16 South Ferry Road, is free, but donations are requested. To RSVP: Email [email protected] or call 631-749-0025.