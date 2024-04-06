What is that? April 6, 2024

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

We don’t intentionally fake out our readers here at What is that? But last week it was obvious that our photo of the Crescent Beach pavilion (see right) looked remarkably similar to the one at Wades Beach.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The latter was built by volunteers and funded by the Lions Club specifically for senior citizens to enjoy a day at the beach.

Mark Schneider, Pat Hanson, Trisha O’Brien, Cynthia Michalak, Nathan Graf and Sandy Rothenberg pegged the photo as being at Wades. Roger McKeon, Ed Hydeman and Maxmillian K. Pelletier all got it right, with Max noting that it’s the site where “someone drove into while intoxicated. Hopefully never again.”

Amen to that, Max.

Fortunately no one was injured, and the town restored the destroyed pavilion to pristine condition.