Imani Winds in concert for Friends of Music Saturday at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Shelter Island Friends of Music presented the Grammy Award winning group Imani Winds in “Black and Brown II: A Celebration of Composers of Color” on Saturday, April 6 .

The quintet played the music of Paquito D’Rivera, Valerie Colman, Carlos Simon, Billy Childs, and others, including music especially written for and commissioned by Imani Winds.

Below are some photos of the event, taken by Adam Bundy.