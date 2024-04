(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Along with the return of the osprey and forsythia bursting into bloom, the arrival of spring on the Island this year was marked by the birth of baby lambs, Frank and Dino, on March 23, expanding the Sheep Pack at the Ram’s Head Inn.

They joined the flock of mother Mary, Sweet Caroline and George Hamilton, who arrived a few months ago to graze on the lawn and delight visitors.