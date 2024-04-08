Shelter Islander arrested for assault

(Credit: Reporter file))

A Shelter Island man was arrested by police at 10:02 a.m. Sunday and charged with assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury, and two counts of harassment with physical contact.

Jamal Laghjichi, 36, of Shelter Island, was arraigned before Shelter Island Town Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date.

An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Police said that Mr. Laghjichi was taken into custody, “Subsequent to an investigation of reported Domestic Incidents.”