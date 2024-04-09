Fashion and fun to benefit Shelter Island Senior Center

Olivia Ahearn brought some evening glam to last year’s Senior Fashion show. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

A popular event returns for its second year on Saturday, April 20, when the BE[RE]LOVED Show and Sale to benefit the Island’s Senior Center will be held at the Community Center. There will be donated fashions for sale, with a runway graced by Islanders modeling some of the clothing and accessories.

“While we receive gifts of clothing and more during the year,” said the Senior Center’s Laurie Fanelli, “this fashion show and sale will benefit a new Cozy Corner Room at the Town of Shelter Island’s Senior Center. Purchases and donations are tax-deductible because Be[RE]Loved is supported by the Senior Citizen Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc., a nonprofit organization.

Gerry McGorry and Paulette Van Vranken stepped out in style at the last show.(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

“We are delighted that a number of residents and families have come together to help produce BE[RE]LOVED Benefit,” Ms. Fanelli added. “Thanks to Lucy Browne, Abby Dress and the McGorry families, we already we have lots of raffles and silent auction items.”

The doors will open at 1 p.m. for browsers and buyers to peruse the racks of merchandise. The fashion show will begin at 1:30 p.m. Highlights will include raffles and silent auction packages, with many packages donated by Island businesses.

If you wish to donate some clothing for the sale, please contact the Senior Center at 631-749-1059 for more information.