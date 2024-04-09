Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 9, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Police investigated reported domestic incidents and, as a result, arrested Jamal Laghjichi, 36, of Shelter Island, on April 7 at 10:02 a.m. He was charged with assault with the intent to cause physical injury in the 3rd degree and also two counts of harassment — physical contact — in the 2nd degree.

Mr. Laghjichi was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

SUMMONSES

Anthony Antonacci III, Bayport, was driving on Sunshiine Road on April 5 when he was given two tickets for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Police conducted six traffic stops in the Center on April 4 and 5, resulting in two tickets and five warnings.

ACCIDENTS

Alexander R. Stroh told police on April 1 that he was exiting a driveway on Pandion Road when his view was obstructed causing him to sideswipe his vehicle on construction debris. Damage to the right quarter panel exceeded $1,000. There were no injuries.

On April 6, a South Ferry employee reported that a vehicle driven by John G. Barrett, Wainscott, was entering the ramp, heading north, when his vehicle hit a piling. There was no damage to South Ferry property, but damage to his vehicle was more than $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A prior domestic dispute was reported on April 1.

A caller told police that miscellaneous garbage, beer cans and wood were disposed of improperly on Ram Island on April 1. The Highway Department was notified. A drone was found on the side of a Center road; the area was patrolled with negative results.

Also on the 1st, there was a report of a possible propane leak in the Center. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) found negative signs of a leak. The odor appeared to be caused by a cesspool exhaust pipe under the deck. The owner was advised to have the cesspool pumped out at soon as possible.

On April 3 and 4, there were numerous reports of downed trees, branches and wires in the Center, Menantic, Harbor View, Westmoreland and Ram Island. High tides and high winds caused further flooding on Bridge Street, the Center, West Neck, Hay Beach and the Heights.

Police received an anonymous letter on April 3 regarding a suspect within the police’s jurisdiction.

On April 4, police conducted month-long, daily rainfall monitoring project in Dering Harbor for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s conditional Shellfish Harvesting Program.

The same day, a South Ferry crew pushed a disabled vehicle off the roadway and on to a shoulder. It was blocking exiting traffic. Apparently, the driver had driven through a flooded roadway.

The smell of burning oil was reported in Silver Beach; the SIFD confirmed negative problems. On the 3rd, a caller complained about construction trucks parking in the Town Hall lot and occupying handicapped spots. While there are no restrictions on parking in the town lot, the caller was advised to contact police if a vehicle was parked in a handicapped spot.

On April 5, police opened a confidential investigation into fraud. On the 6th, an employee reported he was not paid for what a Heights employer owed him; the employer disagreed with the amount owed. The employee was advised this was a civil matter. On April 7, police received an anonymous report about smoke and flames in Westmoreland. The SIFD confirmed this was part of a controlled burn.

On the 7th, Verizon responded to a report of a low-hanging wire at South Ferry.

OTHER INCIDENTS

Police followed up on six lost and found reports; opened a van with the keys locked inside; had “lunch with an officer” at the school; submitted administrative reports; conducted DARE (Drug Awareness Resistance Education) to 5th and 6th graders; attended off-site training; answered a false 911 call; and conducted a well-being check.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department answered three calls in Hay Beach, the Center and Tarkettle on April 3 and 6. One was set off accidentally in Hay Beach; the other was activated while changing batteries in the Center; the third was a carbon monoxide alarm in Tarkettle. There was a positive identification of CO and the area was ventilated.

On April 2, an officer responded to an alarm on Ram Island. The residence was searched with the caretaker. There were no signs of criminal activity.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 5 and 7 and one to Southampton Hospital on April 6.